National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJTFree Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cargojet in a report released on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $4.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.51. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($1.02). The firm had revenue of C$221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.58 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.25%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$129.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$148.91.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$120.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$112.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$108.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$76.50 and a twelve month high of C$125.44.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 57.80%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

