Brokers Offer Predictions for PowerFleet, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PWFL)

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of PowerFleet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PowerFleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PowerFleet’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

PWFL has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on PowerFleet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $4.99 on Friday. PowerFleet has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.52 million, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in PowerFleet by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PowerFleet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

