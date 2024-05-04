Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 34,679.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,497 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Republic Services worth $30,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 48.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.5 %

RSG opened at $185.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $196.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.68.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

