McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of McKesson worth $33,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $528.85 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $352.34 and a 12 month high of $544.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.57.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.71.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

