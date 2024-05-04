Brokers Set Expectations for Blink Charging Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Blink Charging in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Blink Charging’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 144.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $42.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.63 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Blink Charging Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $3.04 on Friday. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $307.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 2,961.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 112.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

