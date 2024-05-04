FY2025 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Raised by Cormark

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Secure Energy Services in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

TSE:SES opened at C$11.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.84. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.87 and a 52 week high of C$11.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$137,356.34. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 816,914 shares of company stock worth $9,285,153. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

