Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 507,568 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $3,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 544,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 131,043 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 42.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 344,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 102,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

