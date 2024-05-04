Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mama’s Creations, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Mama’s Creations in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Mama’s Creations’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Mama’s Creations’ FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

MAMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Mama’s Creations has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $247.78 million, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAMA. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,069,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,664,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the first quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

