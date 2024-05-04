TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for TransMedics Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for TransMedics Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $127.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.30. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $129.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.44 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.85.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $6,475,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,679.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $6,475,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,679.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 63,260 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $6,866,240.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,823.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,378 shares of company stock worth $23,633,449. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at $929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,615,000 after purchasing an additional 363,012 shares during the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TransMedics Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

