Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (CVE:DB)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Decibel Cannabis in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Decibel Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Decibel Cannabis Trading Down 8.0 %

Decibel Cannabis stock opened at C$0.12 on Thursday. Decibel Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$47.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.04.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.