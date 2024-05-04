Analysts Set Expectations for Largo Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:LGO)

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Largo in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo Stock Performance

TSE:LGO opened at C$2.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$144.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.99. Largo has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$7.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Largo Company Profile

Largo ( TSE:LGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Largo had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of C$60.14 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.