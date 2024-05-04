47,495 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,490,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 33.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY opened at $59.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.52. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy



Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

