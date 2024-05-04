International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 148,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $36,314,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and Company at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.2% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $234.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $287.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

