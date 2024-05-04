International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 196,341 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,469,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $248.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

