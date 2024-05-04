International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,520,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.06. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Recommended Stories

