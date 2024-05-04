196,825 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 196,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,487,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Royal Caribbean Cruises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock worth $9,749,357 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.71.

NYSE RCL opened at $138.21 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $143.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

