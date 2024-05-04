Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.25

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.25 and traded as low as $5.13. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 15,285 shares trading hands.
Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile
Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Salvatore Ferragamo
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.