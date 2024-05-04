International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 87,606 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,660,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $35.92.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

About British American Tobacco

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

