Cormark Comments on Western Copper and Gold Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Western Copper and Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year. The consensus estimate for Western Copper and Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

WRN opened at C$2.00 on Thursday. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.27 and a 1-year high of C$2.44. The stock has a market cap of C$337.10 million, a P/E ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

