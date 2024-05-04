Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,827.71 ($22.96).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.84) to GBX 1,200 ($15.07) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
