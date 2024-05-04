Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBYGet Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,827.71 ($22.96).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.84) to GBX 1,200 ($15.07) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Burberry Group Stock Up 2.6 %

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,180 ($14.82) on Monday. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,103.50 ($13.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,602 ($32.68). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,207.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,379.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 991.60, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

