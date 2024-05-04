Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Camtek Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $83.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.26. Camtek has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $90.54.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.10%.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Camtek by 574.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Camtek by 1,436.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Camtek by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camtek by 431.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

