Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Receives $108.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amdocs

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Amdocs Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 77.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $83.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.39.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.