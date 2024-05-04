Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Cactus Stock Down 1.3 %

WHD stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. Cactus has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WHD

About Cactus

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.