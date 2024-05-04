Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Cactus Stock Down 1.3 %
WHD stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. Cactus has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.95.
Cactus Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on WHD
About Cactus
Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.
