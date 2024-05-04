Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $78.00 and last traded at $78.00. Approximately 120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.29.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKEW. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 823.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,374,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,258 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

