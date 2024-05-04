Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 23,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 66,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

