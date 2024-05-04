FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Secure Energy Services Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $2.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.25.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE:SES opened at C$11.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.87 and a 1-year high of C$11.92.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.00 million.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$755,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 816,914 shares of company stock worth $9,285,153. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Featured Articles

