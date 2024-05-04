Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $84.30, but opened at $80.93. Cimpress shares last traded at $76.53, with a volume of 43,900 shares traded.

The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $780.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.65 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMPR shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $289,270.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $148,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $289,270.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,309. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cimpress by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Cimpress by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 93,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 13.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day moving average of $80.26.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.