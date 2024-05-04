Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives $2.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.11.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OTLY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Shares of OTLY stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Oatly Group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $731.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.19.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
