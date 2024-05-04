Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $20.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at $126,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at $126,550.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,843,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,786,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,622,741 shares of company stock worth $41,935,115. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $6,738,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 514.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 348,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 291,443 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 166.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 79,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

