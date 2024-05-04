Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on May 14th

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $217.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

