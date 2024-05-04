Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (RAMPF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 24th

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance
Shares of RAMPF opened at $8.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $11.77.
About Polaris Renewable Energy
