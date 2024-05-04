Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (RAMPF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 24th

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of RAMPF opened at $8.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

About Polaris Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.