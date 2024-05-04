The Monarch Cement Company (MCEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Monarch Cement Trading Up 1.3 %

Monarch Cement stock opened at $184.35 on Friday. Monarch Cement has a 12 month low of $111.00 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.58 and its 200-day moving average is $160.03. The company has a market capitalization of $680.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The construction company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.12 million for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.05%.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

