The Monarch Cement Company (MCEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Posted by on May 4th, 2024

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEMGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Monarch Cement Trading Up 1.3 %

Monarch Cement stock opened at $184.35 on Friday. Monarch Cement has a 12 month low of $111.00 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.58 and its 200-day moving average is $160.03. The company has a market capitalization of $680.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The construction company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.12 million for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.05%.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.