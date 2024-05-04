Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 1,475.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 188,347 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.62% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,938,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 272,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 273,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $37.51 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.39% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

