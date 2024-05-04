New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,309 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Oshkosh worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Oshkosh by 15.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSK opened at $114.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.62.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSK. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

