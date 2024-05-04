New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average of $74.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.