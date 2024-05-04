Cwm LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 395.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

XMLV opened at $55.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $800.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $56.59.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

