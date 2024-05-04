Cwm LLC Grows Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 109.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 10,524.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 60,833 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 35.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 61.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 75,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.95. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PII. StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.27.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

