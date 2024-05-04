CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $62.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CSG Systems International traded as low as $42.83 and last traded at $43.10, with a volume of 82338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

CSGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,408,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134,531 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 832,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 508,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

