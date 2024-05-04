Cwm LLC Buys 139 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $175.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.30 and its 200-day moving average is $171.18. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.42 and a 1-year high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 12.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.64.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

