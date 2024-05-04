Cwm LLC Purchases 712 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,695,000 after acquiring an additional 718,735 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,661,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,272,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,190,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,228.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 263,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $54.47.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

