Allan C. Thygesen Sells 8,086 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
DocuSign Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ DOCU opened at $59.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,103,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 34.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 274.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 35,328 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
