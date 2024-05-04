MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). MiMedx Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $86.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.58 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDXG. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

MDXG opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.11. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $162,028.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 479,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,145 shares of company stock worth $409,378 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,273,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 1,577.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 525,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 493,759 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,437,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after buying an additional 250,812 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 183,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

