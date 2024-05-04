Cwm LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANH. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,708,000 after buying an additional 228,618 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 958.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 128,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 116,425 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 629.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 73,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,720,000 after purchasing an additional 71,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $210.76 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $266.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.85.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.86.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

