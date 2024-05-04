New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 818 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.95% of BioLife Solutions worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 88.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $156,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $120,333.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,666,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $156,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,521.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,996 shares of company stock valued at $562,145 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.69. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.86.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

