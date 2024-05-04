Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Generac worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Generac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 41,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $133.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.48 and its 200-day moving average is $118.08. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

