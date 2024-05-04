New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 29,182 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,182 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Comfort Systems USA worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 18.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 99.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 41,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $314.98 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.45 and a 1-year high of $335.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.44.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

