New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Vail Resorts worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.11.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN opened at $195.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.43 and a 1 year high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

