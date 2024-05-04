Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 8.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.62 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.09.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.25%.
About Diversified Healthcare Trust
DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.
