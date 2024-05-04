Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.46, for a total transaction of $1,787,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,418,309.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,120.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total value of $1,881,440.00.

DUOL stock opened at $240.00 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.82 and a 52-week high of $245.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.54.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $4,211,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2,767.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after buying an additional 45,157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 147.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,887,000 after buying an additional 358,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $4,374,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

