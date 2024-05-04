Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,226,308.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.76, for a total value of $1,814,400.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $495,040.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $707.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $678.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $615.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

